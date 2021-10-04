iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 459,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:RING opened at $24.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

