iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.