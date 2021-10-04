iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $158.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.