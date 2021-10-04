iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.88. 1,976,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,459,809. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.