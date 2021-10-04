iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 231,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,063. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

