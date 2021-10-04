iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $446.16 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $301.38 and a 12 month high of $478.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

