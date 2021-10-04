iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.12 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

