iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.40

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 22406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

