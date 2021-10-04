Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 57,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. 69,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

