Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,021. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

