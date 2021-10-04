Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after buying an additional 2,676,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,932,000 after buying an additional 1,351,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,866. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

