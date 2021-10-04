Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after buying an additional 401,055 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.90. 59,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

