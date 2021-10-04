Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,805 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,247. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

