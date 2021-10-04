Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 834,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.