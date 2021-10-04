Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,922. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.