James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
James Halstead stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 76,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. James Halstead has a twelve month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.48.
James Halstead Company Profile
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.