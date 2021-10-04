James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

James Halstead stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 76,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. James Halstead has a twelve month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.48.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

