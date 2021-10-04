James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00.

ResMed stock opened at $262.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.