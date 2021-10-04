James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

