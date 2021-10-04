Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
JBI stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,289,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
