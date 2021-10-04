Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

JBI stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,289,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.