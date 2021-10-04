Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €11.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.89 ($28.10).

EPA:VIV opened at €10.87 ($12.79) on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.36.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

