Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.