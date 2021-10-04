Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $86.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.