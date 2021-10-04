Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.