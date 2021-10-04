Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 131,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $49.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

