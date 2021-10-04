Jennison Associates LLC Sells 36,703 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 185.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

