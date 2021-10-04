Jennison Associates LLC Sells 36,703 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

