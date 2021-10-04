Jennison Associates LLC Takes $289,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

SKIN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

