JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

