Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $158.49. 283,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

