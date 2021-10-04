Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

