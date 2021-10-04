Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

