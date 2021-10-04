Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

SMG stock opened at $147.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

