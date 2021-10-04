Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 302 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 89.4% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $360.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

