Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 70 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $375.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.14 and a 200-day moving average of $379.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.44 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

