Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $258.02 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.