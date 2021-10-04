JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ:YY opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.