JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $97.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALK. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $566,899. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

