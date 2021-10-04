JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 469,134 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119,011 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $154,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

