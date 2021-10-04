JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $148,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.