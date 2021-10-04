JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.22% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $145,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $134.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

