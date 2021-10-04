JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $166,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $124.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

