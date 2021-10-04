JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Paycom Software worth $159,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Paycom Software by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $505.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $515.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.