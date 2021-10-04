JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $297.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

DE traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.44. 8,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,984. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

