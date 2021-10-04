JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.
Scout24 Company Profile
