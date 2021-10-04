JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

