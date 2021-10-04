JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

