JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.99% of Chemed worth $148,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE opened at $457.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.72. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.