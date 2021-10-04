JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 103,209 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $179,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

