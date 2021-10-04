JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

