JSF Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.22 on Monday, hitting $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average of $213.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

