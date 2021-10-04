JSF Financial LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $23.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.62. 107,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.